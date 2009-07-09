Chapter President of National Latino Peace Officers Association Endorses Nava

Oxnard Police Sgt. Andrew Salinas, president of the National Latino Peace Officers Association-Ventura County Chapter, has endorsed Pedro Nava for California attorney general.
“Nava’s life story and experience are inspirational,” Salinas said. “He possesses strength, courage, tenacity and the ability to succeed under challenging circumstances, all important characteristics for our attorney general.”
“Officer Salinas has dedicated his life to public safety,” Nava said. “He is a role model for young people everywhere, and I am very proud to have his support for my candidacy.”
NLPOA members build bridges between law enforcement and their communities while working to reduce neighborhood tensions through awareness programs and role model programs.
Click here for more information about Nava’s campaign.
— John Mann is a publicist for Pedro Nava.