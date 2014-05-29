Charger Duos Compete in Boys’ Tennis Individual Doubles Sectionals

Under calm, blue skies at Carpinteria High School, the two Charger duos of Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin, and Mason Casady and Joshua Wang played aggressively against the teams from Lancaster, Cate, Valencia and Oxnard in the first two rounds of the Individual Doubles Sectionals.

After the two rounds, the teams headed to beautiful Cate School.

Channel League finalists Mason Casady and Joshua Wang faced off against the No. 4 seeded team from Harvard Westlake, Jaird Meyer and Jason Vranek. They fell 4-6 and 2-6, and battled to the end. In that first set, they were down 1-4 before climbing back.

They finished their doubles season with a 56-4 record, which I believe is a historical first.

Channel League doubles winners Patrick Corpuz and Miles Baldwin faced off against the No. 5 seeded team from SLO, Mason Hansen and Josh Milla. Corpuz and Baldwin split sets and pushed for a third set super tiebreaker but fell 13-11.

They only started playing doubles for the Channel League tournament. They finish with a record of 6-1.

This is the first time in Dos Pueblos boys' tennis history that we have fielded two teams to Sectionals. The last time we had a pair go to Sectionals was in 2005, when Alex Edstrom and Kevin Cheng were Channel League finalists. They reached the third round as well.

This magical season will not be forgotten. Hard work, humility and humor along with patience, perseverance and team/community support have guided us all through this season.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.