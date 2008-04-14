Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chargers Battle but Dons’ Depth Dooms Dos Pueblos

Second-ranked Santa Barbara pulls out 12-6 victory to improve to 20-0.

By Liz Frech | April 14, 2008 | 6:50 p.m.

John Wooden once said, "Success is never final; failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." That courage and positive spirit set the tone for Dos Pueblos’ Channel League match against second-ranked Santa Barbara (Division I).

Showing fine movement and finesse in their play, the Chargers took four sets in singles and two in doubles. Some of the sets were quite lengthy, particularly Kevin Cheng’s vs. Danny Diaz, Sasha Grayaznov’s vs. Billy Grokenberger, and Joseph McDaniel and John Kim’s vs. Adrian Huffard and Matt Baum. Set winners included Kevin Cheng, Sasha Gryaznov, Malcolm Sutton and dubs partners Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek, as well as Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek.

With the loss, the Chargers’ first in league play, Dos Pueblos is 9-6 overall, 5-1 in league. Undefeated Santa Barbara is 20-0 and 5-0.

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Kevin Cheng 1-1
Malcolm Sutton 1-0
Christian Edstrom 0-2
Sean Simpson 0-1
Sasha Gryaznov 2-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Joseph McDaniel / Robert Kim 0-2
Joseph McDaniel / John Kim 0-1
Andy Silverstein / Eric Zmolek 1-2
Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 1-2

Santa Barbara Singles:
Billy Grokenberger 1-1
Mike Starns 1-0
Danny Diaz 1-1
Jordan Maron 0-1
Dan Nguyen 1-0
R.J. Rotman 1-0
Alec Twidgen 0-1

Santa Barbara Doubles:
Jim Vaughn / Matt Demopoulos 2-0
Will Hahn / Jeff Kirchoff: 0-1
Evan Teufel / Michael Grant 2-0
Christian Wheeler / Jeff Hahn 0-1
Chris Williams / Ari Cohen 2-0
Adrian Huffard / Matt Baum 1-0

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 