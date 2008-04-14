Chargers Battle but Dons’ Depth Dooms Dos Pueblos

With the loss, the Chargers’ first in league play, Dos Pueblos is 9-6 overall, 5-1 in league. Undefeated Santa Barbara is 20-0 and 5-0.

Showing fine movement and finesse in their play, the Chargers took four sets in singles and two in doubles. Some of the sets were quite lengthy, particularly Kevin Cheng’s vs. Danny Diaz, Sasha Grayaznov’s vs. Billy Grokenberger, and Joseph McDaniel and John Kim’s vs. Adrian Huffard and Matt Baum. Set winners included Kevin Cheng, Sasha Gryaznov, Malcolm Sutton and dubs partners Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek, as well as Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek.

John Wooden once said, "Success is never final; failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." That courage and positive spirit set the tone for Dos Pueblos’ Channel League match against second-ranked Santa Barbara (Division I).

