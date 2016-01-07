Chargers Blank Ventura in Channel League Opener

Soccer

Idalis Rodriguez set up a goal and scored one off free kicks, and the Dos Pueblos defense turned in a strong performance in a 3-0 blanking of Ventura in the Channel League girls soccer opener for both teams on Thursday.

The Chargers took a 1-0 lead in the first half, when Rodriguez’s free kick into the Ventura penalty area was headed in by a Cougar defender for an own goal.

Rodriguez made it 2-0 in the second half, scoring off a 20-yard free kick from the left side of the goal.

Becca Buratto beat the Ventura goalkeeper on free kick from 26 yards to complete the scoring.

The DP back line of Adria Jamieson, Lauren Buie, Josie Morales and Rocky Uyesaka played a strong game to help goalkeeper Anali Salazar earn the shutout.

The Chargers (3-7-3, 1-0-0) play at Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

