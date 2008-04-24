Chargers’ Cheng Falls in 2nd Round of CIF Singles Play

Under calm weather conditions, Dos Pueblos’ Kevin Cheng (No. 101, Boys 18s-Southern California) played consistently in the first round of the CIF Boys Singles tournament against Irvine-Beckman’s Matt Kawashima (No. 243, Boys 18s-Southern California) at Villanova Prep in Ojai and won 6-0, 6-3. The wind picked up in the second round, and Cheng lost to Dana Hills’ Warren Hardie (No. 34, Boys 18s-Southern California), 1-6, 1-6.
In Boys 16s singles play, meanwhile, Dos Pueblos’ Christian Edstrom defeated Mikel Kosich of Weil Tennis Academy in Monterey (No. 52, Boys 16s-Intermountain-Colorado) 6-7, 6-0, 6-1. In the second round, Edstrom lost to third-seeded Johnny Wang (No. 23, Boys 16s-Southern California), 6-0, 6-0.
The Chargers’ fourth-seeded Sasha Gryaznov (No. 25, Boys 16s-Southern California) had a first-round bye, then beat Jamison Lee (No. 99, Boys 16s-Southern California), 6-3, 6-2, in the second round. Gryaznov faces ninth-seeded Adam Luba of Weil Tennis Academy (No. 51, Boys 16s-Northern California) at 8 a.m. Friday at Thacher School.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.