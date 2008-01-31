Chargers Claim Channel League Title Tie

{mosimage}

Dos Pueblos’ boys’ basketball team remained undefeated in the Channel League with a thrilling 50-47 victory over San Marcos on Wednesday at the Thunderhut. With the victory, the Chargers have ensured themselves at the least a share of the league title.

Dos Pueblos (17-7 overall, 6-0 in league) relied upon its stout defense in taking a 22-18 halftime lead. For San Marcos (17-7, 2-3), only Brian Pearson, who had seven of his 11 points in the first half, could supply consistent offense. In the third quarter, however, Trevor Hopkins, who transferred to San Marcos from Dos Pueblos two years ago, heated up, scoring 12 of his team-high 20 points — all in the second half — over and around four different defenders as the Royals took a 34-30 lead into the final quarter. The Chargers tried to wrest the lead away, but after another Hopkins trey and Pearson’s two-pointer, San Marcos opened its biggest spread of the game, 44-38.

For seven and a half quarters of the Goleta Valley rivalry this year, Royals defensive stopper Scott Moll had held Sean Park, the Chargers’ leading scorer, in check. So much so, that just as in the earlier victory by Dos Pueblos, the Chargers had reversed their normal pattern and were being led in scoring by Ryan Beall, usually the No. 2 option. Beall’s 17 points and numerous assists were primarily created by a number of high-speed drives to the basket. To curtail Beall, San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley switched Moll’s assignment to the other Chargers forward. Moll kept Beall without a shot for the rest of the game, but it was a decision Bradley would live to regret.{mosimage}

With a bigger player — Royals center Frank Nordin — guarding him, Park halved the lead with a three-pointer. Then, as the always reliable Chargers defense stiffened, Park made three consecutive baskets to stake Dos Pueblos to a 47-44 lead with a minute to play. Park’s personal 9-0 run had turned the game around.

Still, San Marcos wasn’t done. Hopkins threw in another three-ball to tie the score with 43 seconds to play. Dos Pueblos cam down the court and Beall drove the baseline, trying to squeeze the ball to a heavily guarded Park. The ball was knocked free and Devean Davison hustled to retrieve it. DP called a timeout with 12 seconds to play and four seconds on the shot clock. The inbounds pass came to Park, who took one dribble and swished a three-pointer over Nordin and Hopkins.

There was still time for San Marcos to tie, but after another timeout, Hopkins found himself being guarded by the much bigger Beall, the DP defensive stalwart. A screen by Nordin was alertly read by Chargers center Ben Johnson, who denied the red-hot Hopkins the ball. Out of options, the ball had to be inbounded to Nordin. His attempt at a three was harassed by Beall, and bounced harmlessly off the rim. Beall snatched the rebound, threw the ball into the rafters, and when it came down the Chargers were celebrating their first Channel League championship since 2001.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos parent.