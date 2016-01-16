Chargers Come Up Short at Mira Mesa

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos gave the No. 6 team in the San Diego Section a battle before falling to Mira Mesa, 62-53, in a non-league boys basketball game Saturday at Point Loma High.

"It was an uptempo game," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "Mira Mesa hit a lot of threes, but we controlled the game. We didn't back down from their (6-8 and 6-6) post players."

Marcellous Gossett led the Chargers with 13 points and Mounir Mani added 12 points and four rebounds Dylan Shugart tossed in seven points and had a pair of steals.

Dos Pueblos (14-6) stays on the road for a Monday game at Capistrano Valley.

