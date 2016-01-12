Monday, April 2 , 2018, 12:33 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Chargers, Dons Slog Their Way to 0-0 Draw

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 12, 2016 | 7:46 p.m.

A soft, soggy field at Peabody Stadium made it difficult for Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos to get any traction, and the teams played to a scoreless draw in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

“Our field is still really soft and wet from the rain, which made it difficult to play on for both teams, with lots of slipping and falling,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said.

The Dons had a couple of good scoring chances in the first half. Payton Wolf hit a shot off the crossbar and Alea Hyatt had a shot on goal saved by the DP goalkeeper.

Wolf praised the play of her back line. “I thought our back line played great again, especially our two center backs, Allissa Beccera and Reyna Paredes.”

She added: “I thought the girls played well enough to win tonight and were unfortunate not to get a goal or two.”

Both the Dons and Chargers are 1-0-1 in league.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 