Chargers, Dons Slog Their Way to 0-0 Draw

Girls Soccer

A soft, soggy field at Peabody Stadium made it difficult for Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos to get any traction, and the teams played to a scoreless draw in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

“Our field is still really soft and wet from the rain, which made it difficult to play on for both teams, with lots of slipping and falling,” Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said.

The Dons had a couple of good scoring chances in the first half. Payton Wolf hit a shot off the crossbar and Alea Hyatt had a shot on goal saved by the DP goalkeeper.

Wolf praised the play of her back line. “I thought our back line played great again, especially our two center backs, Allissa Beccera and Reyna Paredes.”

She added: “I thought the girls played well enough to win tonight and were unfortunate not to get a goal or two.”

Both the Dons and Chargers are 1-0-1 in league.

