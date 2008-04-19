Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chargers Fall to Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Match

Gryaznov, Edstrom win four sets in singles, hastily rearranged doubles pairs win four, too.

By Liz Frech | April 19, 2008 | 1:17 p.m.

Under sunny but windy conditions, Dos Pueblos put forth an amazing effort in a 10-8 loss to a top-notch Central Valley team, the Drillers from Bakersfield. Regardless of the outcome of the sets after each round, the Chargers went into the next round with energy and enthusiasm. The scores do not indicate how close the sets were.

Sasha Gryaznov and Christian Edstrom snagged four sets in singles. Although Andy Silverstein lost his two sets (one of which lasted an hour and went to a tiebreaker), he got kudos from some parents and players from both teams for his perseverance on court as well as his sportsmanship.

In doubles, we had to rearrange partnerships and some of them worked quite well, as they snagged four sets between them. Those contributors include Kyle Davis and Justin Kautz, Malcolm Sutton and Eric Zmolek, Eric Zmolek and Austin Cano, and Peter Shao and Sean Simpson.

Again, the Chargers were without starters Kevin Cheng, Joseph McDaniel, Robert Kim, Isaiah Lin and Richard Cheng.

With the loss Dos Pueblos fell to 10-8 overall while Bakersfield improved to 15-5.

Dos Pueblos hosts Channel League opponents Oxnard and Santa Barbara this coming week.

Way to go Chargers!

Bakersfield 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Sasha Gryaznov 3-0 (he lost only one game in three sets)
Christian Edstrom 1-2
Andy Silverstein 0-2
Gabe Li 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
John Kim / Justin Kautz 0-2
Justin Kautz / Kyle Davis 1-0
Malcolm Sutton / Eric Zmolek 1-1
Eric Zmolek / Austin Cano 1-0
Ryan Zmolek / Sean Simpson 0-1
Sean Simpson / Peter Shao 1-1

Bakersfield Singles:
Michael Rodriguez 2-1
David Mossman 2-1
Brandon Alba 1-2

Bakersfield Doubles:
Thomas Benham / Aaron Dobie 3-0
Jeff Foster / Jeff Cowan 0-3
Grant Paulson / Russell Ming 2-1

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 