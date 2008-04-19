Chargers Fall to Bakersfield in Hard-Fought Match

Under sunny but windy conditions, Dos Pueblos put forth an amazing effort in a 10-8 loss to a top-notch Central Valley team, the Drillers from Bakersfield. Regardless of the outcome of the sets after each round, the Chargers went into the next round with energy and enthusiasm. The scores do not indicate how close the sets were.

Sasha Gryaznov and Christian Edstrom snagged four sets in singles. Although Andy Silverstein lost his two sets (one of which lasted an hour and went to a tiebreaker), he got kudos from some parents and players from both teams for his perseverance on court as well as his sportsmanship.

In doubles, we had to rearrange partnerships and some of them worked quite well, as they snagged four sets between them. Those contributors include Kyle Davis and Justin Kautz, Malcolm Sutton and Eric Zmolek, Eric Zmolek and Austin Cano, and Peter Shao and Sean Simpson.

Again, the Chargers were without starters Kevin Cheng, Joseph McDaniel, Robert Kim, Isaiah Lin and Richard Cheng.

With the loss Dos Pueblos fell to 10-8 overall while Bakersfield improved to 15-5.

Dos Pueblos hosts Channel League opponents Oxnard and Santa Barbara this coming week.

Way to go Chargers!

Bakersfield 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Box Scores:

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0 (he lost only one game in three sets)

Christian Edstrom 1-2

Andy Silverstein 0-2

Gabe Li 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

John Kim / Justin Kautz 0-2

Justin Kautz / Kyle Davis 1-0

Malcolm Sutton / Eric Zmolek 1-1

Eric Zmolek / Austin Cano 1-0

Ryan Zmolek / Sean Simpson 0-1

Sean Simpson / Peter Shao 1-1

Bakersfield Singles:

Michael Rodriguez 2-1

David Mossman 2-1

Brandon Alba 1-2



Bakersfield Doubles:

Thomas Benham / Aaron Dobie 3-0

Jeff Foster / Jeff Cowan 0-3

Grant Paulson / Russell Ming 2-1

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.