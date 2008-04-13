Chargers Game but Dons’ Depth Dooms Dos Pueblos

John Wooden once said, "Success is never final; failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts." That courage and positive spirit set the tone for Dos Pueblos’ Channel League match against second-ranked Santa Barbara (Division I).
Showing fine movement and finesse in their play, the Chargers took four sets in singles and two in doubles. Some of the sets were quite lengthy, particularly Kevin Cheng’s vs. Danny Diaz, Sasha Grayaznov’s vs. Billy Grokenberger, and Joseph McDaniel and John Kim’s vs. Adrian Huffard and Matt Baum. Set winners included Kevin Cheng, Sasha Gryaznov, Malcolm Sutton and dubs partners Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek, as well as Isaiah Lin and Ryan Zmolek.
With the loss, the Chargers’ first in league play, Dos Pueblos is 9-6 overall, 5-1 in league. Undefeated Santa Barbara is 20-0 and 5-0.
Box Scores:
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Kevin Cheng 1-1
Malcolm Sutton 1-0
Christian Edstrom 0-2
Sean Simpson 0-1
Sasha Gryaznov 2-1
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Joseph McDaniel / Robert Kim 0-2
Joseph McDaniel / John Kim 0-1
Andy Silverstein / Eric Zmolek 1-2
Isaiah Lin / Ryan Zmolek 1-2
Santa Barbara Singles:
Billy Grokenberger 1-1
Mike Starns 1-0
Danny Diaz 1-1
Jordan Maron 0-1
Dan Nguyen 1-0
R.J. Rotman 1-0
Alec Twidgen 0-1
Santa Barbara Doubles:
Jim Vaughn / Matt Demopoulos 2-0
Will Hahn / Jeff Kirchoff: 0-1
Evan Teufel / Michael Grant 2-0
Christian Wheeler / Jeff Hahn 0-1
Chris Williams / Ari Cohen 2-0
Adrian Huffard / Matt Baum 1-0
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.