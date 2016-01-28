Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:47 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Chargers Make Big Plays Down Stretch to Hold off Dons

Dos Pueblos defenders Abbi Hill, left, and Ton Shackelford converge on Santa Barbara’s Kristina Garcia. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 28, 2016 | 8:23 p.m.

Brilliant plays by Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill resulted in clutch goals by Dos Pueblos in the fourth period, helping the Chargers escape with a 10-8 win at Santa Barbara in a Channel League girls water polo match on Thursday.

With the Chargers leading 7-6, Neushul snared a high pass on the right wing, spun off a Santa Barbara defender and drew a foul. On the ensuing power play, Toni Shackelford found Hill at the far post for the goal.

Neushul made it 9-6 on a penalty shot. The 5-meter shot was awarded after Hill got inside her Santa Barbara defender and drew a foul as she received a pass in a scoring position.

Neushul scored five goals and Hill tallied four as the Chargers improved to 13-5 and 4-1 in Channel League. Lara Kostruba scored three goals and Kristina Garcia had two for the Dons (14-6, 2-3).

DP goalkeeper Petra Huebner blocked two shots on a Santa Barbara power play with 2:10 remaining and came up with a big steal on another Dons’ rush on goal.

Kostruba found the back of the net on a counterattack to keep the Dons in striking distance at 9-7 with 1:24 to go.

But Neushul killed Santa Barbara’s comeback attempt with a long-distance goal just before the shot clock expired. Neushul had the ball at mid-pool when players started heading the other direction. Instead of throwing the ball in the corner, she fired it on goal, catching the Santa Barbara goalkeeper off guard for a 10-7 advantage with 31 seconds left.

Kai McGeoy scored with five seconds left for Santa Barbara.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ventura 83, San Marcos 36

Sophomore Milan McGary scored a career-high 20 point to lead the Royals in the loss at Ventura.

Barbara Rangel scored 24 and Aubry Knight had 18 to lead the first-place Cougars (5-0).

Despite the loss, San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin was pleased his team played hard till the end.

"I was very proud of the girls and the way they competed for 32 minutes against a very good team in their gym," he said. "There were a lot of positives from this game we can use the rest of the season."

BOYS SOCCER

Ventura 3, Dos Pueblos 0

Dos Pueblos suffered a Channel League boys soccer loss on Thursday.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first half  and added two more goals in the second half.

The Chargers fall to 2-2-1 in league and 10-4-6 overall. Their next match is Tuesday at league-leading Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

