Chargers Make Clutch Plays to Edge San Marcos, 4-3

Softball

Dos Pueblos got clutch plays from several players to pull out a dramatic 4-3 victory over San Marcos in a Channel League softball game on Thursday at the San Marcos field.

Third baseman Siena Wagner fielded a bunt and deftly shoveled the ball to catcher Jade Sinskul, who beautifully blocked the plate and kept San Marcos’ Hailey Fryklund from scoring the go-ahead run in the sixth inning after the Royals tied the score at 3-3.

In the seventh, Sinskul hustled to turn a bloop hit to right field into a double and scored the eventual winning run when Janet Salas dropped a single into short center field.

“I was really nervous, trying to clear my mind and try to get my job done,” said Salas of the game-winning hit.

Sinskul, who homered in the first inning, said she was determined to stretch her hit into a double. “I’m not trying to be a home-run hitter. I want line drives, so hitting that (ball to right), I was like, ‘I need to take this double and I need to take something out of this.’ It was really cool to get the extra base.”

Second baseman Ariana Cruz made a clutch defensive play to close out the game in the bottom of the seventh. With San Marcos runners at second and first, she fielded Aliyah Huerta-Leipner’s bouncer, tagged a runner going to second and threw the batter out at first to complete a game-ending double play.

The win improved DP to 2-0 in Channel League and 10-2 overall while San Marcos is 0-2 and 8-6 going into spring break.

“I’m proud of our kids,” San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. “They battled. That’s what they’ve been doing all year. No deficit is too big, so they keep battling back, getting runners on base and making stuff happen. But we also get those occasional double plays. There’s nothing you can do about that. It’s just a tough break on that one. We got AJ up and she’s one of our best hitters, so we let her swing away (because) she’s going to drive it somewhere. It just didn’t happen on that at bat.”

Ranked third in CIF Division 4, Dos Pueblos jumped on its crosstown rival in the first inning. Cruz singled and Sinskul crushed a booming two-run homer over the center-field fence.

Madison Pickett had a no-hitter going until the fourth when Hailee Rios of San Marcos hit a one-out single up the middle. Fryklund reached base on a fielder’s choice before Pickett struck out the next batter to end the inning.

Pickett was being filmed by a crew from the public television program “Nova,” which is doing a story on high-achieving high school students from around the country. Pickett is one of the top students in DP’s Engineering Academy and is planning to sign a letter of intent with MIT.

She said the attention didn’t really bother her. “At first, I wasn’t really there focusing but I finally got rid of that, ignored it and did my best.”

She was in control of the game. After Wagner belted a solo homer over the left-field fence in the fifth, Pickett retired the Royals 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning.

San Marcos finally got to her in the sixth. Lauren Pitchford and Huerta-Leipner hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. Pickett notched a strikeout before walking the dangerous-hitting Rios to load the bases. That brought up Fryklund, who ripped a grounder that hopped under the glove of the third baseman and the left fielder and rolled to the fence. All three base runners came home and Fryklund went to third base.

“They had the bases loaded and got a timely hit and things got interesting,” said Sinskul

The Royals tried to squeeze home Fryklund for the go-ahead run as Cara Christian laid a bunt down the third-base line. Wagner charged the ball, gloved it and shoveled it to Sinskul who tagged a sliding Fryklund in a cloud of dust.

“Everyone thinks she was safe,” Sinskul said. “I had the plate like it was my plate and I had the ball coming to me. She didn’t touch the plate. I had my foot in there. She crammed up against my knee, and I made sure that she did not touch it.”

On the play by Wagner, who normally plays shortstop or second base but was filling in for an absent starter who was on a spring break vacation, Sinskul said: “It was kind of a lob, which made it look kind of iffy, but she got it in and it was a great play. It really saved us.”

Pickett struck out the next batter to end the wild inning. She finished the game with 10 strikeouts.

Rios and Huerta-Leipner combined for 10 strikeouts for San Marcos.

"A.J. and Hailee are both great pitchers. They're going to strike out 10-or-12 kids a game. When they're on, even more," Swann said "We like the tandem. We like to throw both of them so there's not a lot of wear and tear on any of them. They both bring a little something different to the table."

After Salas’ hit put DP back in front, Pickett was able to finish out the game, with help of Cruz’s big defensive play and a talk with first baseman Ali Milam about elephants.

Elephants?

Before the final play, Pickett called timeout to regroup. “Jade wanted to talk about what pitches were working and I said I don’t want to talk about pitches. I just want to stand here and take a breath,” she said. “Then Ali Milam came over. My favorite animal is the elephant, so I’m going to picture elephants, and Ali says, ‘Elephants hitting peanuts.’ That’s perfect. ‘They’re playing in the water.’ That’s perfect. ‘They’re baby elephants!’ That helped me calm down.

“After that I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready to pitch again, I’m good.’ That was good for me.”

And good for the Chargers.

