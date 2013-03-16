Chargers Net Second Straight Boys’ Tennis League Win

The Dos Pueblos High School Chargers (5-2, 2-0) headed to Royals’ (5-3, 0-1) territory for their second boys’ tennis league match of the season, beating San Marcos 12-6.

The Chargers swept in doubles and lost only 14 games. I was proud of how the pairs stayed calm, focused and adapted to different playing styles of the opponents. Their hard work showed on the courts. Mason Casady improved his doubles’ record to 20-1 (14-1 with Joshua Wang).

Our featured match came in singles, where we all saw the Titan duel between Patrick Corpuz and Luca Ferrari. That long set went to a tiebreaker that went Ferrari’s way (9-7). In addition, Caleb Franzen and Quinn Hensley won a set each in singles.

The last set of the day was between Sanad Shabbar and Zach Borodofsky, and that proved quite entertaining. Both played energetic tennis, had long rallies and covered every inch of the court. In the end, Shabbar was overjoyed by his win.

All in all, we saw camaraderie between the teams and the coaches. There was a good crowd of support for both teams.

Box Scores

» Dos Pueblos Singles: Patrick Corpuz 0-2; Sanad Shabbar 1-0; Caleb Franzen 1-2; Quinn Hensley 1-2

» San Marcos Singles: Petar Jivkov 3-0; Luca Ferrari 3-0; Thumanoon Jenarewong 0-2; Zach Borodfsky 0-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles: Mason Casady/Joshua Wang 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Andrew Tufenkian/ Alex Yang 3-0

» San Marcos Doubles: Jack Haley/Ramin Parvin 0-3; Owen Lincoln/Oliver Piltch 0-3; Travis Smelley/Jack Wheelock 0-3

Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers have their next match after spring break, on April 3, at home against Cate.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.