Chargers Power Past Ventura, 13-5

Dos Pueblos roared back from vacation with a nice, 13-5 home-court victory over Channel League rival Ventura. Both teams subbed liberally.
The Chargers won six sets in singles and seven in doubles. Christian Edstrom, Sasha Gryaznov and Malcolm Sutton snagged the six singles sets. Joseph McDaniel teamed up with Robert Kim in the first round and then with the younger Kim, John Kim, in the last two rounds, resulting in a
6-0, 6-0, 6-1 sweep of doubles. The duo of Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek took two sets, as did the experienced pair of Ryan Zmolek and Isaiah Lin.
Dos Pueblos (6-5) hosts Santa Ynez on Wednesday.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.