Chargers Power Past Ventura in Sweep

No. 5 San Marcos comes up short despite 11 players recording kills.

By Will Beall | April 15, 2008 | 11:51 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team, ranked No. 5 in CIF Division II, rebounded from a loss to rival (and No. 2) Santa Barbara by defeating the Ventura Cougars in straight sets. Game scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-22. Coach Chris Hughes switched Will McCracken and Ryan Beall’s positions, and both players responded, as McCracken led the Chargers with seven kills and Beall had five pilots, together with many nice sets (the Chargers do not keep assist statistics). They were not alone, though, as 11 Chargers recorded kills. After an surprisingly easy first game, the Chargers ran out to an 11-3 lead in the second as well, but the Cougars stiffened, found some defensive strength, and threatened to take the second game.

Back to back kills by Cody Zoesch closed out game two, however, and Zoesch carried the momentum into the third game as he bounced a quick set into the rafters of Sovine Gym to the delight of the crowd. Once again, Ventura, currently in third place in the league, picked up its play, and it was left to versatile Sean Park to provide the late kills. Park, Channel league co-MVP and County player of the year in basketball, had two hits as Dos Pueblos defeated San Marcos in baseball in the afternoon, then put on his shorts and proved he really is better at volleyball, as he had twice as many kills as base hits. His late heroics scored the 23rd and 24th points, and Jordan Dyer punctuated the victory by drilling an overpass.

Dos Pueblos finished its first turn around league at 3-1 (14-6 overall) and in second place. The Chargers continue their push toward the CIF playoffs with a game against Thursday, and the always challenging Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

