Water Polo

Dos Pueblos is Dominant in Non-League Rout of Cathedral Catholic

Seven players scored in an evenly spread Charger attack; DP also beats Ventura in league game

Kayla Peacock of Dos Pueblos winds up for a point-blank shot against Cathedral Catholic. Click to view larger
Kayla Peacock of Dos Pueblos winds up for a point-blank shot against Cathedral Catholic. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | January 25, 2018 | 4:06 p.m.

Sophomore Abbi Hill netted three goals and dished two assists as No. 1-ranked Dos Pueblos girls water polo notched a 13-2 home victory over San Diego's Cathedral Catholic, ahead of this weekend's Tournament of Champions. 

The Chargers delivered a rock-solid defensive effort against Cathedral Catholic, as sophomore Anna Cable nabbed nine saves.  The team fired off eight goals in the first quarter to the Dons' one. Hill finished with three steals to cap the Chargers' stand. 

On the offensive end, Dos Pueblos held up an evenly spread attack. Seven players scored, including senior Ryann Neushul, who finished with three goals to go with an assist and two exclusions earned. Fellow senior Chloe Pena added two goals and two steals to the Chargers' performance.  

Both Dos Pueblos and Cathedral Catholic, will compete in this weekend's Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The Chargers (15-1, 5-0) also played Ventura in a Channel League game and rolled to a 14-3 victory on Senior Day.

Maddie Choi, a freshman, scored four goals to lead the team. Olivia Kistler and Thea Neushul each scored two goals and 
Cadyn Cole Dombroski, Ryann Neushul, Fiona Sonni, Kelly Meckelborg and Shannon Connolly each had one.


Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

