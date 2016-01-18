Chargers Speed Past Capo Valley

Boys Basketball

Once Dos Pueblos picked up the tempo, the Chargers were off and running to a 55-47 non-league boys basketball win at Capistrano Valley on Monday.

Cyrus Wallace played a solid game for the Chargers, scoring 18 points and grabbing four rebounds. Marcellous Gossett found through illness and played well. He had six points, seven rebounds and two assists. Point guard Jayson Williams played a key role in the win, producing nine points, four rebounds, one assist and three steals.

“We started off playing slow but sped up and ended up winning,” DP coach Joe Zamora said.

The Chargers (15-6) return to Channel League action on Wednesday at top-ranked Santa Barbara.

