Chargers Top Ventura in League Opener

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos had three players score in double figures and put away Ventura, 57-50 in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday night. It was the league opener for the Chargers.

Diego Riker led the Chargers with 17 points, Anthony Trujillo scored 13 and Marcellous Gossett turned in an all-around solid game with 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.

"It was a physical game, very high tempo," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "We did a good job knocking down our free throws in the fourth quarter. We got some key rebounds, good stops. Overall, a good game."

The Chargers are on the road to San Diego on Saturday, playing Mira Mesa at Point Loma High.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.