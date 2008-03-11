Chargers Trample Buena, 14-4

Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team won its first Channel League match Tuesday, beating Buena, 14-4, in Ventura.
Using all of their starters and seven substitutes, the Chargers (3-4) won all of their sets in doubles and five sets in singles. The team lost just one game in doubles play.
Sean Simpson, an injured starter, subbed in with Ryan Zmolek; other sub teams included Andy Silverstein with Eric Zmolek, and Robert Laskin with George Turvey. In singles action, Kevin Cheng won his lone set, Malcolm Sutton went 2-1, and subs Kyle Davis and Jack Kessel each went 1-1.