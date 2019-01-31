DUI Charges Filed Against Driver in Los Alamos-Area Bus Crash

Several passengers were injured in accident on Highway 101

A Goleta woman has been charged with driving under the influence causing injury stemming from a Jan. 18 bus crash near Los Alamos.

Laura Mae Gish, 50, was driving a bus on southbound Highway 101 that ran off the roadway at about 5:30 a.m..

Gish allowed the bus, which was carrying 24 passengers, to drift to the right, off the highway, and into a tree, after which the bus slammed into a culvert and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At the time of the crash, the CHP reported six passengers were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

Gish was charged with driving under the influence causing injury, with special allegations of great bodily injury, and injury to more than one victim, with eight people named in the criminal complaint filed Jan. 23 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office.

She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Gish has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the special allegations, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

