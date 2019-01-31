Pixel Tracker

DUI Charges Filed Against Driver in Los Alamos-Area Bus Crash

Several passengers were injured in accident on Highway 101

Bus on its side after crash near Los Alamos
Several passengers were injured in a Jan. 18 bus crash near Los Alamos and the driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.  (Dave Zaniboni / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 31, 2019 | 10:04 p.m.
Laura Gish booking photo Click to view larger
Laura Gish

A Goleta woman has been charged with driving under the influence causing injury stemming from a Jan. 18 bus crash near Los Alamos.

Laura Mae Gish, 50, was driving a bus on southbound Highway 101 that ran off the roadway at about 5:30 a.m.. 

Gish allowed the bus, which was carrying 24 passengers, to drift to the right, off the highway, and into a tree, after which the bus slammed into a culvert and rolled over, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At the time of the crash, the CHP reported six passengers were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

Gish was charged with driving under the influence causing injury, with special allegations of great bodily injury, and injury to more than one victim, with eight people named in the criminal complaint filed Jan. 23 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office.

She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Gish has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the special allegations, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.

