Deltopia Reveler Faces Charges of Assaulting UCSB Officer

A young Isla Vista reveler accused of assaulting a police officer Saturday night made his first appearance in Santa Barbara Superior Court Tuesday, at which time his arraignment on multiple felony charges was continued to later this week.

Desmond Louis Edwards, 17, of Los Angeles allegedly swung a backpack full of liquor bottles into the face of a UCSB police officer on Del Playa Drive during the unsanctioned Deltopia street party.

Edwards, who is being charged as an adult, is accused of assaulting a police officer, mayhem, resisting arrest and causing great bodily injury, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said.

He was escorted into the courtroom late Tuesday afternoon clad in a gray jumpsuit, with handcuffs around both his ankles and wrists.

Santa Barbara Judge Thomas Adams told the slim-built youth with short dark hair and a goatee to remain seated before he decided to postpone the arraignment until Thursday, since his defense attorney hadn’t yet gotten a chance to look over the case.

As Edwards sat silent and expressionless, Adams set bail at $100,000 without prejudice, saying it could be modified on a future date.

Adams would not grant media requests to take photographs or video of Edwards because he is a minor.

Sheriff's officials have said the incident allegedly involving Edwards on the 6700 block of Del Playa, which led to a swift response from other officers, was one of the triggers for the violence that broke out in the student-dominated community adjacent to UCSB near the end of a long day of alcohol-fueled partying.

The officer required some 20 sutures to closed his wound, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Edwards will return to Department 8 for arraignment Thursday.

