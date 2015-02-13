Charges Filed Against Suspect in Santa Maria Child-Torture Case

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has filed three charges against a Santa Maria day-care provider accused of child torture and endangerment involving multiple victims.

Georgina Imelda Ruiz-Bojorquez, 50, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of child torture.

On Friday, prosecutors filed two felony charges of torture against Ruiz-Bojorquez for alleged crimes involving two victims identified as Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2, Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Greco said.

She also faces a charge of child endangerment linked to a victim identified as John Doe No. 1, Greco added.

Police said Ruiz-Bojorquez initially was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

However, a report she might flee the country prompted police to seek revocation of bail, which was granted.

Santa Maria police said she operated a private day-care facility in the city.

The incidents occurred between 1998 and 2005 and involved very young children, police said.

