Charges May Be Filed in Unborn Child’s Death after Altercation

A domestic-violence incident that may have led to the death of an unborn child has been referred by Santa Maria police to prosecutors for possible charges.

The incident occurred Aug. 28 in Santa Maria, according to police Sgt. Paul Van Meel.

“During the incident, the suspect and the victim became involved in a dispute that became a physical altercation,” he said. “The victim was in the late stages of her pregnancy during this incident.

“A matter of hours after the altercation, the victim was transported to Marian ER and the child was born deceased.”

The names of the suspect and victim were not released.

“The Santa Maria Police Department has been communicating and conferring with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges being filed against the suspect,” Van Meel said.

