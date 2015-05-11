Driver Who Struck Santa Ynez Valley Girl Won’t Face Charges

No charges will be filed against the driver of a minivan that struck and fatally injured a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School student in a March 26 accident near the campus.

The California Highway Patrol investigation determined Greta Garofallou, 83, of Lompoc was westbound on Highway 246 west of Refugio Road when her Chrysler minivan struck 15-year-old Carina Velazquez, who was walking across the busy roadway although the signal was red for pedestrians.

The high school freshman was transported to the hospital with major injuries and died hours after the accident.

Investigators determined that Garofallou had the green light when she proceeded west on Highway 246 through the intersection with Refugio Road.

The teen pedestrian was near the crosswalk but not in it when she was struck, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

“It was very close, but it still doesn’t change the fact she walked out against the red hand,” Ortega said, referring to the solid red hand that signals pedestrians it isn’t time for them to cross.

Regarding whether Carina was texting at the time she was walking across the street, Ortega said, “That’s undetermined.”

Speculation after the 6:50 p.m. accident centered on whether the setting sun obstructed the driver’s view. However, the sun was not considered a factor in the accident, Ortega said.

The California Highway Patrol is working with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District officials to educate students about safety for pedestrians and drivers near the campus.

The teen’s death sparked discussions about what safety improvements are needed near the campus, which sits along the busy highway.

Carina was walking home from an after-school activity when she was struck just hours before her 16th birthday.

