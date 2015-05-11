Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Who Struck Santa Ynez Valley Girl Won’t Face Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 11, 2015 | 7:00 p.m.

No charges will be filed against the driver of a minivan that struck and fatally injured a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School student in a March 26 accident near the campus.

The California Highway Patrol investigation determined Greta Garofallou, 83, of Lompoc was westbound on Highway 246 west of Refugio Road when her Chrysler minivan struck 15-year-old Carina Velazquez, who was walking across the busy roadway although the signal was red for pedestrians.

The high school freshman was transported to the hospital with major injuries and died hours after the accident.

Investigators determined that Garofallou had the green light when she proceeded west on Highway 246 through the intersection with Refugio Road.

The teen pedestrian was near the crosswalk but not in it when she was struck, CHP Officer John Ortega said.

“It was very close, but it still doesn’t change the fact she walked out against the red hand,” Ortega said, referring to the solid red hand that signals pedestrians it isn’t time for them to cross.

Regarding whether Carina was texting at the time she was walking across the street, Ortega said, “That’s undetermined.”

Speculation after the 6:50 p.m. accident centered on whether the setting sun obstructed the driver’s view. However, the sun was not considered a factor in the accident, Ortega said.

The California Highway Patrol is working with Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District officials to educate students about safety for pedestrians and drivers near the campus. 

The teen’s death sparked discussions about what safety improvements are needed near the campus, which sits along the busy highway.

Carina was walking home from an after-school activity when she was struck just hours before her 16th birthday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 