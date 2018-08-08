Charitable Gift Planners of Santa Barbara Plan Mixer on Wharf

The Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners (SBCGP) and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a Summer Mixer 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, outdoors at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Guests can network while being treated to Grassini wines, Island Brewing Company beer, hors d'oeuvres by master chef Pete Clement, and background music by 2016 Teen Star of the Year Jackson Gillies.

The Charitable Gift Planners chapter is made up of planned giving officers, attorneys, trust officers, bankers, financial advisors, insurance agents, nonprofit executives, and other professionals.

SBCGP is a nonprofit organization dedicated providing education, networking opportunities, and other resources. The Santa Barbara Council is part of a greater network of gift planning chapters National Association of Charitable Gift Planners.

Membership dues are $150 a year.

The networking event cost is $25 for members, $35 for guests. Reservations may be made online at https://sbgiftplanners.org/calendar. For more information, email chapter president Rochelle Rose at [email protected] or call 805-682-4711 ext. 179.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.