Charitable Gift Planners Talk Looks at Effect of Tax Laws on Giving

By Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners | April 2, 2019 | 3:33 p.m.
Tiffany Goodall
Tiffany Goodall

The Santa Barbara Council of Charitable Gift Planners (CGP) will host Tiffany Goodall on May 14 speaking about The Effect of the New Tax Laws on Charitable Gifts and Gift Planning. The lunch meeting at Harry’s Plaza Café, 3313 State St., is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

Goodall is a supervisor in the tax department of Bartlett Pringle Wolf, LLP, certified accountants (BPW) in Santa Barbara. She is chair of the Estate Planning Group at BPW where she works on estates and trusts for high-net-worth individuals, as well as winery engagements.

Originally from Chatsworth, CA, she graduated from UCSB with a BS in aquatic biology and earned an MBA with an accounting emphasis in international finance from the Keller Graduate School of Management.

Ticket prices are $35 for CGP members; $45 for non-members. Reservations required; visit https://sbgiftplanners.org/events. For more information, contact chapter president Rochelle Rose at [email protected]

The Charitable Gift Planners of Santa Barbara (formerly Planned Giving Round Table of Santa Barbara) is a professional association for nonprofit development officers and allied professionals in financial, legal, accounting and consulting services.

CGP works to educate members about charitable gift planning, advance the mission of nonprofit organizations, and better serve the philanthropic goals of donors and clients. CGPSB is affiliated with and a chapter of the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners.

For more, visit www.sbgiftplanners.org.

— Rochelle Rose for Council of Charitable Gift Planners.

 

