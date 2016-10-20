Charity Cycling Event to Raise Funds for Area Families

The Santa Barbara 100 (SB100) cycling race, presented by Silver Air, is teaming up with Cottage Health and Cottage Children’s Medical Center to increase support for the Family Assistance Fund.

The Santa Barbara 100 is scheduled for Oct. 22, starting at Leadbetter Beach and leading participants through some of the most beautiful and challenging cycling routes in the United States.

The Family Assistance Fund was created to support families facing financial crisis related to a child’s hospitalization. The economic burden of caring for a sick child can be devastating. When a child is facing an acute illness or injury, parents often need to stop working so they can be at the bedside while their child is undergoing medical treatment.

Lost income due to reduction of employment, coupled with out-of-pocket expenses such as travel, temporary lodging, childcare for siblings, and meals away from home can affect the financial security, quality of life, and future well-being of the entire family.

“The Family Assistance Fund is designed to provide financial support for needs that can arise when a child is in the hospital, helping parents to be able to fully focus on their child,” said Steven C. Barkley, MD, chief pediatric medical officer, at Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

“Over the past seven years, the Family Assistance Fund has helped more than 200 families who could not qualify for other forms of assistance," he said. "The need for this kind of support is increasing and this compassionate program is sustained entirely by donations from generous individuals and organizations like the Santa Barbara 100.”

Through charitable contributions, the not-for-profit Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation established the special fund in 2008 with a gift from a Santa Barbara couple, anonymous donors who continue to make annual contributions to the fund.

Short-term help with rent, utilities, gasoline and transportation, meals away from home, groceries, and other forms of support keeps these families afloat as they weather the financial storms that can accompany their child’s illness.

“The cycling community in Santa Barbara County is strong, and this opportunity to support the Family Assistance Fund is a very tangible way for us to give back to those in need,” said Tricia Middleton, president of the SB100’s all volunteer board.

“The Santa Barbara 100 is a world-class charity cycling event where cyclists of all abilities can enjoy an incredibly rewarding day — while making a immediate, positive and significant impact in the community," she said. "We’re extremely proud to be teaming up with Cottage Health to support the Family Assistance Fund.”

The SB100, which has donated more than $280,000 to local charities in just seven years, has set its sights on raising $100,000 this year. The SB100 is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization run by all-volunteer board.

For more information or to register, visit http://sb100.org.

— Tyler Hutt is a publicist.