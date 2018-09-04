Charity Navigator Gives 4-Star Rating to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria‘s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating.

In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology.

These accountability and transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

On June 1, 2016, Charity Navigator upgraded its methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiate the financial health of four-star charities.

“Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s exceptional four-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” said Michael Thatcher, president/CEO of Charity Navigator.

“Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our four-star rating,” he said. “This adds Girls Inc. Carpinteria to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges.

“Based on its four-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.”



“It’s important our donors trust that we’re using their donations wisely to accomplish Girls Inc.’s mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“Our four-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability,” she said.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free at www.charitynavigator.org. For more about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, call 805-684-6364 or visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.