Charity Zumba Class to Benefit Isla Vista Victims Fund

Rachel McDonald of Fitness with Rachel will sponsor and host a charity Zumba class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Multipurpose Room at Hope School, 970 La Colina Road.

All of the proceeds from the class and from merchandise sales will go to the Isla Vista Victims Fund.

Classes are regularly $10 each, and all pre-paid class passes will be accepted Tuesday night, with additional donations being requested.

McDonald is a former dancer with SBFB, and currently an AFAA- and ACE-certified group fitness instructor and personal trainer who holds most of the Zumba format licenses. She has taught Zumba classes locally for more than two years, opening her own business in October 2013.

