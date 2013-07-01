Charlene M. Kidd, formerly of Santa Barbara, 1936-2013

Posted on July 1, 2013 | 11:00 a.m.

Source: Kidd Family

Charlene M. Kidd, 77, a Ventura resident of 30 years and a Santa Barbara resident of 28 years, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2013, at her home in Ventura.

Charlene was born June 10, 1936, in Long Beach, California, to her proud parents, the late Mildred Marie Culliton Duke and Charles Edward Duke, and older sister Patricia Ann Duke. She spent her childhood in Belmont Shores and Bixby Knolls, where she enjoyed playing with paper dolls, roller-skating, riding her bike, and playing kickball with her friends.

At a very young age her love for flowers blossomed. She was known for picking sweet pea blossoms and making little bouquets. In junior high and high school, she was quite the social butterfly. She adored dances and being in her high school sorority, Phi Gamma Chi. While attending Long Beach City College, she was a member of the Entre Nous sorority.

In 1954, her family moved to Northridge, California, and in 1955 she was married to her first husband, the late Ray McAdams. In 1958, she became the delighted mother of Michele Rae McAdams and 14 months later she had her precious son, Michael Charles McAdams in 1959. In 1965, their family moved to the Ventura Keys, where she enjoyed boating to the Channel Islands with her children and friends.

In 1969, Charlene started a new chapter in her life and moved to Santa Barbara with her daughter and son, developing an everlasting, special bond with each other. She loved sharing her interests with them and cherished every moment she spent with her children. Charlene was more than just a mother to them, she was a great friend.

One of the highlights of her life occurred when she married her husband, Kenneth L. Kidd M.D., in 1979. They moved to the Ventura Keys in 2004. They were blessed to have an extraordinary marriage. Because of her husband, she enjoyed a glorious life filled with love. Charlene was an incredible wife who enriched her husband’s life.

Charlene was a loving mother, wife, sister, nana, stepmother and friend. Her beautiful presence was luminous and she touched so many lives. Those who were blessed to know her will all agree that their lives were better because of Charlene. She loved her family and deeply cherished so many special friendships.

Professionally, Charlene opened her own typesetting business in Santa Barbara in 1970. She was a successful business owner and later opened the Montecito and the Carpentaria Diet Centers in the 1980s. Charlene had a passion for interior decorating and was known for her beautifully designed homes and exquisite gardens. In the 1990s and 2000s, she indulged in antique collecting and dealing.

She was also involved in charitable organizations, including the Channel Islands YMCA and the Music Academy of the West throughout the years, and belonged to the Ventura Yacht Club, The Friendship Connection and the Beach Cities & Newcomers Club.

Charlene led a very active life, with an extensive amount of hobbies and interests. She enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, embroidery, gardening, antiquing, traveling, riding her bike, cooking, rowing, writing and shopping. Her spirituality was a great part of her life and very essential to her.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Dr. Kenneth Kidd; daughter Michele McAdams; granddaughter Kristin Curtin; stepchildren Mathew Kidd, Jeff Kidd and Alexandra Kidd M.D.; grandchildren Michael McAdams, Erin McAdams, Chase McAdams, Meghan McAdams, Skye Kidd, Aspen Kidd and Jordan Weinberg; and step-granddaughter Melinda Weinberg-Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Marie Culliton Duke and Charles Edward Duke; her sister, Patricia Ann Duke; and her son, Michael Charles McAdams.

Charlene will be immensely missed and forever remembered by her family and friends.

Services were held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation — Emergency Department Fund, P.O. Box 689, Santa Barbara 93102, or to the Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation — Emergency Department, 2674 E. Main St., Suite E-210, Ventura 93003.