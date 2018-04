Posted on March 14, 2014 | 4:13 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Charles W. Davis, 76, of Oxnard, formerly of Santa Barbara, died March 12, 2014.

He was born Sept. 29, 1937.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E. Sola St. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 21 at Greater Hope Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.