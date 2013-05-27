Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:15 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 
May 27, 2013

Charles G. Thompson of Carpinteria, 1937-2013

Charles G. Thompson passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2013, after a bout with esophageal cancer. He was 76 years old.

Charles Thompson had been growing avocados in Carpinteria since 1967.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Connie, whom he was happily married to for 55 years. He is also survived by three sons: Charlie (Linda), Craig (Mark) and Chris (David); his brother, Don (Judy) and sister, Alice; his brother-in- law Ed (Lynn); grandchildren Carly, Maggie and Charles; and great-granddaughter Lilly.

After a career at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site, Chuck moved with his family to Carpinteria in 1967. There, he started a new career as an avocado farmer. Chuck’s family still lives on the ranch today and continues to enjoy the beautiful property.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck’s name to the Carpinteria Education Foundation, P.O. Box 9, Carpinteria 93014, to support the Athletic, Music and/or Drama departments. Click here to make an online donation.

Arrangements were handled by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

