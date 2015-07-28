Charles M. Everett of Carpinteria, 1927-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:20 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Charles M. Everett of Carpinteria passed away July 12, 2015.

He was 88 years old, born April 24, 1927.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.