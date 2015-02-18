Charles Manclark of Santa Barbara, 1928-2015

Posted on February 18, 2015 | 9:21 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Charles R. Manclark, 86, passed away on Feb. 3, 2015, after a brief illness.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., on June 22, 1928, the son of Mary and Charles Manclark. The family moved to Pasadena, Calif., in 1943, where Chuck continued his education.

He was a graduate of Pasadena High School, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor of science degree in biology, and UCLA with a Ph.D. in microbiology. Upon graduation he was a professor in the Microbiology Department at Cal State-Long Beach then the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

For the next 27 years, Chuck worked in Bethesda, Md., at the National Institutes of Health/Food and Drug Administration. As director of the Laboratory of Pertussis, he had the vision to recognize what was needed to develop a new and safer vaccine. He knew that progress required improved understanding of the basic science for Bordetella pertussis (whooping cough). He hired and then encouraged bright and talented scientists from around the world to tackle these problems.

In 1990, the International Symposium on Pertussis honored Chuck for the success of the new vaccine. The World Health Organization and countries around the world continually invited him to lecture and demonstrate techniques for research, testing and production of the whooping cough vaccine. In addition, foreign scientists would spend several months in the Bethesda Pertussis Laboratory learning those same techniques to take back to their own countries.

Upon retirement, Chuck and his wife moved to Santa Barbara, where they built a home and became avid gardeners. He also became a member and trustee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doloras Manclark; two sons, Scott and his wife Kathryn, and Tim and his wife Darlene; and five grandchildren, Charlie, Ben, Hudson, Hayden and Harley. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. William Manclark, and a sister, Carole Meldau, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating Chuck's life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23 in the chapel at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Attn: Development Department.