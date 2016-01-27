Charles P. Simms of Santa Barbara

Posted on January 27, 2016 | 8:03 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Charles P. Simms, 94, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord Jan. 20, 2016.

Charles resided with his sister, Hannah Thomas, and niece Wanda Thomas, his longtime caregiver.

He leaves precious memories with his son, Gregory R. Simms (Kimberley) and daughter-in-law, Ella Simms, all of Dallas; sister, Hannah A. Thomas of Santa Barbara; and a beautiful bouquet of relatives and friends.

Charles's family thanks Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care along with the staff at Serenity House for the loving care they provided.

Services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2016, at the Free Methodist Church, which is located at 1435 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Interment will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.