Charles Slosser Joins American Riviera Bank Board

American Riviera Bank has announced that Charles Slosser, a Santa Barbara resident with a successful background in philanthropy, has been elected to serve on the bank’s Board of Directors.

Slosser is a consultant to various philanthropic organizations.

He serves on the Santa Barbara Foundation’s Investment Committee, Visiting Nurse and Hospice investment committee, Brander Family Foundation, PlanitNow, Foundation Roundtable, and the philanthropy committee for Reiter Affiliated Companies.

He formerly was a board member of the Hutton-Parker Foundation.



“We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to our board. He has helped many local organizations and will be a tremendous asset to American Riviera Bank,” said Lawrence Koppelman, American Riviera Bank Board chairman.

After earning a Ph.D. in history from UCLA, Slosser worked as a teacher then served as assistant vice president for university relations at Pepperdine University.

He and his wife moved to Santa Barbara in 1981 and Slosser became director of corporate and foundation relations at UCSB

In 1985, Slosser was appointed director of development for the Museum of Natural History, where he helped to organize and implement a $7 million capital campaign.

In 1991, he became president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation, a position he held for 18 years before he retired to consult. During his tenure, the Santa Barbara Foundation’s assets rose from $30 million to $300 million.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.