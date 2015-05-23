Charles Norris Stoll of Santa Barbara, 1933-2015

Posted on May 23, 2015 | 12:47 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels |

Charles Norris Stoll was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 23, 1933, to Thelma Florence (Norris) Stoll and Irwin Charles Stoll. He died April 16, 2015, in Santa Barbara, California, at age 81.

His parents were wonderful, Godly people who made sure that Charles regularly attended church. Charles received Jesus Christ as his personal Savior as a young lad.

Since his father was an Army officer and was required to relocate frequently, Charles attended public schools in Illinois, Washington, New Jersey and California. After graduating from Redlands High School in Redlands, California, in 1952, he attended John Brown University, a Christian university in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where he earned a B.S. degree in electrical/radio engineering.

It was at college that he met his future wife, Norma Lacht, and they were married shortly after his graduation. They have four wonderful daughters and sons-in-law: Christel Black (Jim) of Glen Allen, Virginia; Lorelle Redfern (Larry) of Goleta, California; Janelle St. Oegger (Dana) of Goleta, California; and Marcelle King (Mike) of Thousand Oaks, California. He also had 11 wonderful grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Charles spent 38 years employed in the aerospace industry. Thirty-six of those years were at Raytheon in Goleta, California, where he was involved in the design development, test, and manufacture of electronics for the military.

After retirement, the Stolls spent time traveling around the United States in their RV and visiting various parts of the world. In 2007, they moved to the Samarkand Retirement Community in Santa Barbara, California.

Charles was an active member of Calvary Baptist Community since 1958 and has been involved in most of the church’s ministries. He loved the Lord and his favorite book in the Bible was Romans. His most beloved verses in Romans were Chapter 8, Verses 38-9: “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Again, a ministry to the homeless in Hollywood at 1515 Winona Blvd., Los Angeles 90027. Click here to make an online donation.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2015, in the Samarkand Mountain Room, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements were entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.