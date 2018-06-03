Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont’s Charles Farhadian to Explore World Religions in Free Talk

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | November 10, 2013 | 12:55 p.m.

Charles Farhadian, Westmont College professor of world religions and Christian mission, will be reflecting on the movement of various major religions and the ways they have profoundly transformed the world in a free, public lecture Thursday in Santa Barbara.

Charles Farhadian
The talk, “World Religions in a Global Community,” is part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things that Matter, which is sponsored by the Westmont Foundation. It takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St. No tickets are required; the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 805.565.6051. 

“More than a century ago, some of the most influential thinkers predicted the future demise of religion, many arguing that they were at that time in the very midst of religion’s last gasp,” Farhadian said.

"Had they lived longer, these scholars would have witnessed a significant resurgence of the world religions globally and the accompanying burgeoning of new forms of those religions.”

Farhadian, who has been teaching at Westmont since 2004, has developed this talk for the nonspecialist. He graduated from Seattle Pacific University, earned a Master of Divinity at Yale, studied at San Francisco Theological Seminary and earned a doctorate at Boston University.

Farhadian has written and edited several books, including Introducing World Christianity, Christian Worship Worldwide: Expanding Horizons, Deepening Practices and Christianity, Islam and Nationalism in Indonesia.

His research focuses on the relationship between religions and cultures, particularly Christianity in non-Western contexts. He also specializes in world Christianity, comparative missiology, and religion and globalization.

Farhadian was named Westmont Faculty Researcher of the Year in 2011 and Teacher of the Year in 2012.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

