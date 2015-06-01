Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:59 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Charlotte Ponticelli to Discuss ‘The Situation of Women in Afghanistan’ in Channel City Club Talk

By Channel City Club | June 1, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

Charlotte Ponticelli will speak about "The Situation of Women in Afghanistan: Priorities, Challenges, and Possibilities" at the Channel City Club luncheon on Monday, June 15 in the Reagan Room at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort.

Ponticelli
Charlotte Ponticelli

Check-in-will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

For reservations or for more information, click here, call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected].

Ponticelli is an international and governmental affairs expert currently serving as program director and advisor for the American Committees on Foreign Relations. She is also an adjunct professor in the Business and Economics School at The Catholic University of America, where she lectures on Global Community Development Policies.

With 23 years of U.S. government experience, Ponticelli began her career on Capitol Hill and served most recently as the State Department’s senior coordinator for international women’s issues and later as deputy undersecretary for international labor affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor

Previously, Ponticelli was senior advisor for State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration; Director of Human Rights in State’s Bureau for International Organization Affairs; congressional liaison for Latin America and the Caribbean at the U.S. Agency for International Development; and director of congressional correspondence in the Legislative Affairs Office of the White House. She has also served as commissioner assistant at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Ponticelli is a member of several organizations assisting Afghanistan, including the U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council, a public-private partnership founded by President George W. Bush and Afghan President Hamid Karzai in 2002 to assist Afghan women in the areas of political leadership, economic opportunities, education and health. She is also on the boards of the Initiative to Educate Afghan Women, which provides educational and career opportunities for young Afghan women eager to participate in the governance and development of their country; and the Bayat Foundation, which focuses on alleviating the plight of at-risk Afghans, particularly in the areas of maternal and child health. She is currently assisting the Bayat Foundation with a project to expand telemedicine and humanitarian-relief technologies for Afghanistan.

Ponticelli has received the State Department’s Superior Honor Award, the “Loyalty Award” from the American Women for International Understanding, the “Inspiration Award” from the Foreign Investment Network and Global Trusted Alliances, and the “Afghan & American Sisterhood Award” from Ariana Outreach.

 

