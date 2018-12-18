Charlotte Weis Scores 2 Goals in Cate’s 3-0 Win Over Laguna Blanca

Girls Soccer

Charlotte Weis quickly adapted to her new position on the soccer field for Cate, scoring two goals to lead the Rams to a 3-0 win over Laguna Blanca in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"She certainly made the most of it," coach Taylor Wyatt of Weis' new spot in the right midfield.

Weis scored off a cross from Tali Nam in the 28th minute and a cross from forward Rachel Ma in the 70th minute.

Lilly Riehl opened the scoring for the Rans (3-2-1, 2-0 in league), finishing a ball played forward by Kim Rogers in the 20th minute.

Outside defenders Phoebe Hurwitz, Lea De Vylder, Olivia Dorion, and Ruth Wecker played a solid game, said Wyatt.

Goalkeeper Taylor Kane made just one save, but she had to stretch and make one-handed stab at the ball and tap it wide of the post.

Laguna Blanca coach Kevin Shertzer praised the play of Cate.

"Cate played a brilliant game and I don’t look at our injuries as an excuse, but it didn’t help," he said. "They really were the better team on the night and created multiple chances to score."

Shertzer lauded his goalkeeper Natalie McCaffery and the defense of Ella Delwiche.