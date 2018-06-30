Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile Spinning Through Lompoc

The city of Lompoc’s new Charlotte’s Web bookmobile has begun weaving its web of fun, with public stops scheduled throughout the city all summer long. The Mobile Children’s Library is available for additional visits by request of nonprofit organizations.

The bookmobile, named for longtime Lompoc civic leader and entrepreneur Charlotte Benton, is a children’s library on wheels. The bookmobile has been in operation since March 2016.

The schedule for public bookmobile stops this summer is:

Friday, June 29, Old Town Market, 5-8 p.m.

Friday, July 6, Old Town Market

Friday, July 13, Old Town Market

Wednesday, July 18, Ryon Park, 10-11:30 a.m.

Friday, July 20, Old Town Market

Friday, July 27, Old Town Market

Saturday, July 28, Movies in the Park (Ryon Park)

Friday, Aug. 3, Old Town Market

Friday, Aug. 10, Old Town Market

Wednesday, Aug. 15, River Park, 10-11:30 a.m.

To request a visit as a nonprofit from the Charlotte’s Web bookmobile, visit: cityoflompoc.com/library/. Community members with questions on the bookmobile stops can contact bookmobile manager Rachell Frazian, 805-315-3540 or [email protected]

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.