Mobile Libraries Are TERRIFIC — Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile Marks National Bookmobile Day

The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile will be celebrating National Bookmobile Day with an open house on Wednesday, April 10.

Community members are invited to visit the bookmobile, 10 a.m.-noon in the parking lot of Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave.

In operation since March 2016, the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile has travelled 5,911 miles serving the public. During that time, the bookmobile has checked out 26,804 books to the public, garnered 18,537 bookmobile library-card holders, and hosted 377 programs.

National Bookmobile Day recognizes the contributions of the dedicated bookmobile staff which provides vital library services to their communities through a fleet of more than 930 bookmobiles.

The occasion is an opportunity for Americans to express their support for these mobile institutions that often extend library services into areas not served by a physical library.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.