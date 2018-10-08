Charlyn Fargo Ware: Cranberries Are Berry Good for Your Health in Lots of Ways

Nutrition

We’ve all learned a few things about nutrition from our moms and grandmas: Eat your fruits and veggies to be healthy, and drinking cranberry juice can help with a urinary tract infection.

Is it true?

Perhaps. Research about cranberry juice has been mixed. Some studies show cranberry juice to be effective in reducing the risk for UTIs, while others have found it isn’t an effective treatment.

However, in the case of cranberry juice, there may be other benefits as well:

Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins, a compound found in plants. It’s believed the compound helps prevent UTIs by preventing bacteria from attaching itself to the lining of the urinary tract. If the bacteria can’t grow and spread, it can’t cause an infection.

In a 2017 study published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the antibacterial effects of cranberry juice were reported to reduce the incidence of UTIs in mice. Researchers said the reduction in UTI incidence was due to the juice’s antibacterial properties, which reduced the colonization of E. coli bacteria in the bladder. E. coli bacteria are the cause of most UTIs.

A 2016 study published in Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, found similarly positive results in uncircumcised boys who drank cranberry juice and had previously had repeated UTIs, compared with those who drank a placebo.

It’s no secret that you get the highest level of nutrition when you eat whole fruits and veggies rather than juice, and this holds true for cranberries as well. The whole fruit has the fiber that most juice lacks. But the juice is still full of benefits.

Cranberry juice’s high levels of antioxidants help fight age-related damage to the body’s tissues and may help protect against certain cancers.

A 2011 study of women with metabolic syndrome found that drinking cranberry juice increased the level of antioxidants in the women’s blood plasma. Those who drank cranberry juice also had lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Research published in the Journal of Nutrition found that cranberries might have a role in preventing cancer through dietary changes.

It’s important to choose the right juice and not fall for marketing hype. There’s a big difference between cranberry juice cocktail (or cranberry drink) and 100-percent cranberry juice. (That goes for all juices, not just cranberry.)

Juice cocktails contain added sugars and often are made with only a small amount of actual cranberry juice.

The bottom line is that cranberry juice (or any other fruit juice) can be a healthy part of your diet — in moderation — and even help protect against certain health issues. But it’s not a substitute for professionally treating a medical condition. If you think you have a UTI, you need to see a doctor.

In addition, juice isn’t good for kids. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends limiting fruit juice intake in toddlers and children, and advises against giving babies juice.

It goes back to that other adage Mom knew — everything in moderation, balance and variety.

Q&A

Q: It’s been suggested people eat chocolate to get the antioxidants and other benefits it contains. Do you get the same benefits if you eat chocolate in another form, such as chocolate milk or pudding?

A: Cocoa contains phytochemicals called flavanols that may have health benefits. But just because a little might be good does not mean a lot is better, according to Alice Lichtenstein, a senior scientist at Tufts University’s Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.

Flavanols are part of the reason cocoa is so bitter. To make chocolate candy, many of cocoa’s flavanols are stripped away, and the cocoa is mixed with sugar. Turning that chocolate into brownies, pudding or other chocolate products further dilutes the flavanols. Therefore, it’s unlikely there will be much actual cocoa or cocoa flavanols in a serving of these foods.

In a recently reported large study, chocolate candy intake was associated with greater likelihood of weight gain in postmenopausal women. Whether the weight gain was directly due to the chocolate is indeterminable. If you enjoy chocolate, identify the type you enjoy the most and don’t overdo it.

If it’s healthy flavanols you’re after, there’s no need to eat chocolate or cocoa at all. These flavanols are also found in tea, wine and fruits such as apples, grapes and pears. Remember, an ounce of dark chocolate a day (or a dose of any other superfood) cannot take the place of a balanced, healthful dietary pattern.

— Information courtesy of Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Recipe

I made this Indian spiced chicken recipe in my slow cooker recently. My family loved the intense flavors. So many times, food in a slow cooker can become a little bland after cooking so long — but not this recipe. It makes a great weeknight dinner, served with a vegetable and fruit. The recipe is from Hy-Vee’s Balance magazine.

Indian Spiced Chicken

» Nonstick cooking spray

» 2½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 2-inch pieces

» 1 cup chopped onion

» 3 garlic cloves, chopped

» 2 teaspoons curry powder

» 2 teaspoons garam masala

» 1 teaspoon ground cumin

» ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

» ½ teaspoon ground ginger

» 1 (13½-ounce) can light coconut milk

» 1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

» 1 tablespoon red curry paste

» 1 cup uncooked brown rice

» ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, for serving

» Lime wedges, for serving

» Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Spray a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick spray. Combine chicken, onion, garlic, curry powder, garam masala, cumin, cayenne pepper and ginger in slow cooker. Combine coconut milk, tomato paste and red curry paste in a medium bowl; pour coconut mixture over chicken. Cover and cook on low heat for five to six hours, or on high heat for three to four hours, or until chicken is done (165 degrees). Cook rice according to package directions. Serve chicken mixture with rice, yogurt and lime wedges. Garnish with cilantro if desired.

Serves 8

Per serving: 420 calories, 43 grams protein, 35 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams fat, 1 gram fiber, 6 grams sugar, 580 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.