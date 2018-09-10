Monday, September 10 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Cut the Fat with Sugar Busters

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | September 10, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

Myths abound concerning sugar. Does it feed cancer? Is sugar addictive? Are natural sugars better than added sugars?

Environmental Nutrition newsletter took a look recently at the connection between sugar and cancer. Researchers found that sugar feeds both cancer cells and regular cells.

Karen Collins, registered dietitian with the American Institute for Cancer Research, writes that glucose, the form of sugar that circulates in blood, is fuel for cancer cells — as well as healthy cells. However, the rapid growth of cancer cells means they need more fuel than normal cells. This has led to the myth that avoiding all sugar could starve cancer cells and prevent them from growing.

Not so.

We don’t have a way of keeping glucose from cancer cells and directing it to healthy cells, according to Collins. To make things even more confusing, if you limit carbohydrate intake, your body can convert protein into the glucose it needs.

So here’s the bottom line: Research doesn’t show that avoiding sugar can lower your risk of getting cancer. Instead of sugar, insulin levels may be the problem. Big surges in blood sugar from large amounts of carbohydrates that raise blood sugar quickly (think sweets and sugary drinks) can prompt the pancreas to secrete extra amounts of insulin to handle it. Those elevated insulin levels may stimulate cancer growth.

Excess weight can influence cancer risk as well. Too much body fat raises the risk of developing any one of at least 11 different cancers by increasing insulin and insulin resistance levels, promoting inflammation, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research.

And there is a difference between consuming foods with added sugars and those with natural sugars. Added sugars are in sweets and sugary drinks. Natural sugars are in fruits and milk. Foods with natural sugars also have beneficial vitamins, minerals and fiber that all influence the digestion of those sugars.

The AICR recommends limiting foods and drinks high in added sugars. That’s not because of a direct effect of sugar on cancer risk. The recommendation is to support a healthy weight and make room for foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans.

What can you do to limit added-sugar foods?

» Drink more water. Nearly half of added-sugar consumption comes from soda, fruit drinks, sports or energy drinks, sweet tea and coffee.

» Try trail mix instead of sweets and baked goods.

» Switch cereals. Instead of sugary cereals and packaged higher-sugar oatmeal, try shredded wheat or plain oatmeal with fruit.

» Choose unsweetened yogurt and add your own fruit instead of having yogurt sweetened with jam or sugar.

» Look for hidden sugars in salad dressing, barbecue sauce, ketchup and spaghetti sauce, then switch to lower-sugar varieties.

Q & A

Q: What is the gray layer under the skin in salmon? Is it OK to eat?

A: Salmon (and other fish) develop a gray-brown layer of insulating fat between their skin and flesh in addition to fat deposited within the flesh. For cosmetic reasons, vendors who remove the skin also take off as much of the gray fat as they can. But you may still find some of it on your salmon steaks or smoked salmon.

Yes, it’s OK to eat it, though some people dislike the intense flavor. Like the fat deposited within the flesh, this gray layer contains heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. But the fat in farmed salmon may also contain elevated levels of PCBs and other industrial pollutants, depending on where the fish comes from and what it was fed.

Though research is unclear as to how much of a risk farmed salmon (and other farmed fish) pose, it shouldn’t be the only fish you eat. It’s always best to vary your intake of seafood.

UC Berkeley Wellness

Recipe

Here’s a recipe for a quick chicken piccata that’s a perfect after-work dish. It’s from Cooking Light magazine.

Quick Chicken Piccata with Orzo

» 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat orzo

» 3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

» 2½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

» ½ cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

» ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

» ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

» ½ cup all-purpose flour

» 4 ounces chicken breast cutlets

» ¼ cup finely chopped shallot

» 2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic

» 8 thin lemon slices, seeds removed

» 1 tablespoon capers, drained

» 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Cook orzo according to package directions, omitting salt and fat; drain. Spread orzo on a baking sheet; cool 10 minutes. Place orzo in a bowl; add 1 tablespoon juice, 1½ tablespoons oil, parsley, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper, stirring to combine.

Place flour in a shallow dish. Sprinkle chicken with remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken to pan; cook 3 minutes on each side or until done. Place chicken on a platter (do not wipe out pan). Add shallot and garlic to pan; cook 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in remaining 2 tablespoons juice and lemon slices, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Reduce heat to low; add capers and butter, stirring until butter melts. Spoon lemon mixture over chicken. Serve with orzo.

Serves 4

Per serving: 459 calories, 33 grams of protein, 45 grams of carbohydrate, 15 grams of fat, (4 grams saturated, 9 grams unsaturated), 8 grams of fiber, 348 milligram of sodium.

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 