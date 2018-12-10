Charlyn Fargo Ware: Exploring Links Between Cancer and Sugar

Nutrition

You’ve probably heard the adage that you shouldn’t feed cancer cells sugar. Maybe you’ve wondered if lowering your sugar intake will help decrease the spread of cancer cells.

Is it true? Does lowering your sugar intake make a difference?

Scientists at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom studied mouse models and cells from ovarian, lung and colon tumors to find out. Their study, which was published in the Journal of Cancer Research, looked at restricting the cancer cells’ supply of glucose and altering the cells ability to metabolize it.

Lead study author Arthur Dyer found that restricting the amount of sugar available to cancer cells makes the cancer-attacking viruses work better. Scientists have suggested a way to improve treatments that use viruses to attack cancer. It exploits the fact that cancer cells need a lot of glucose and must metabolize it rapidly to survive.

All cells need glucose as a source of energy, Dyer says. Normal cells use tiny internal “powerhouses” called mitochondria to convert glucose into units of chemical energy.

However, to meet their higher demand for energy, cancer cells have a faster process for metabolizing glucose that does not involve mitochondria. When scientists store and grow cells in the laboratory, they give them lots of glucose.

However, in the human body, the cell environment is much less rich in glucose. Also, due to poor circulation, tumors typically have even lower levels of glucose.

In their work with oncolytic viruses, Dyer and his team decided to alter the laboratory conditions to better match those of real life. They reduced the glucose levels.

Some have translated that into saying that reducing sugar in the diet would lead to the anti-cancer effects found in the study.

That’s not the case, Dyer said. He’s quick to point out that reducing sugar in the diet would not lead to the anti-cancer effects that they showed in the study.

There is no proof that starving the body of sugar lowers a person’s risk of developing cancer or that it improves the chances of survival should they be diagnosed with the disease, he added.

There is an indirect link between reduced dietary sugar and lower cancer risk that comes through tackling obesity. High intakes of dietary sugar raise the risk of obesity, which, in turn, raises the risk of cancer.

A lot of people think that carbohydrates are bad, but that’s not the case. We need them, and cutting out sugar won’t cure cancer, said senior study author Leonard W. Seymour, a professor of gene therapies in Oxford’s oncology department.

Because cancer gobbles up glucose so quickly, the cells are very vulnerable to attack from a drug that targets the sugar pathway. The same effect cannot be achieved by eliminating sugar from your diet.

Q&A

Q: I’ve heard that keeping a food diary can be helpful. What are some ways to put this into practice?

A: Dietitians and others regularly encourage patients to utilize a very simple, yet often very effective, tool in their path toward their individual health goals — keeping a food diary (or journal). Food diaries can be used in weight management, tracking blood sugars, or in working to identify potential food allergens and this process can be as simple or as complex as you need it to be.

If you’'re just starting out, here are some favorite tracking tips. Make a plan and stick to it. Try to write out your meals and snacks before eating them to see how each eating occasion will fit into your daily goals.

Note the small details. What time did you eat? Where was the meal or snack consumed? Can you identify any specific moods or feelings before, during or afterward? This type of tracking can help draw attention to potential patterns and triggers of behavior.

Be consistent. Keep your food diary for at least a week and try not to skip the tracking of any meals or snacks.

— Environmental Nutrition

Recipe

I’m a big fan of spaghetti squash. It’s low in carbohydrates, high in vitamin A and low in calories. And it counts as a serving of vegetables, which most of us are painfully short in consuming. Here’s a recipe from Today’s Dietitian for taco-topped spaghetti squash bowls that’s sure to please.

Taco-Topped Spaghetti Squash Bowls

» 2 spaghetti squash, 1½ to 1¾ pounds each

» 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

» ½ teaspoon kosher salt

» 1 large red bell pepper, cut into ½-inch dice

» 1 small onion, finely diced

» 1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

» ½ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

» 3 tablespoons all-natural barbecue sauce

» ½ teaspoon ground cumin

» ¼ teaspoon chili powder

» Optional toppings: ½ cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 1 avocado, fresh cilantro, plain Greek yogurt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. Trim the squash stems; cut in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Brush inside of hollowed-out squash with 1 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper. Place, hollowed side down, on the prepared baking sheet and bake until tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell pepper and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until tender and caramelized, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in beans, cilantro, barbecue sauce, cumin and chili powder. Heat for about 1 minute. Set aside. Remove the cooked squash from oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Shred the cooked squash into spaghetti-like strands. Top each bowl with the bean mixture and optional toppings as desired.

Details

Serves 4

Per serving: 340 calories; 10 grams protein; 45 grams carbohydrates; 17 grams fat (4 grams saturated fat); 0 grams cholesterol; 11 grams fiber; 570 milligrams sodium.

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.