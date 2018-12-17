Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 17 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: How to Be On the Lookout for Hidden Sodium

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | December 17, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

Everybody has sodium in their diet; it’s a fact of life. Sodium is an essential nutrient. Some of us, however, may be getting too much. Often, we aren’t even aware of where it’s hiding in the foods we’re eating.

Less than 30 percent of the average American’s daily intake comes from adding salt to food at the table, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of sodium in our diets is delivered by salt in processed and ready-to-eat foods.

A number of studies show that decreasing sodium intake can lower blood pressure, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Consuming less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day can have the additional impact of lowering blood pressure — especially when combined with the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, or DASH, eating plan, a fruit and vegetable-centered diet that is lower in sodium and fat.

Good sources of potassium — an important mineral of the DASH diet that has been shown to help decrease blood pressure — include potatoes, sweet potatoes, bananas, apricots, beans, milk, yogurt, some fish and pork.

Sodium isn’t only in salty snacks or the table shaker. Much of the already-prepared food from restaurants and cafés — and grab-and-go items from grocery stores — have sodium, as it’s an effective and inexpensive way to add flavor and preserve foods. Even foods with low-to-moderate sodium content can lead to a high-sodium diet if you consume too much of them.

Topping the list for highest percentage of our daily sodium consumption are items such as bread, cold cuts and cured meats, pizza, fresh and processed poultry, soups, sandwiches (including burgers), cheese and pasta.

The best way to combat high sodium in your daily diet is to watch your intake of highly processed foods. Read the nutrition facts and look for the “daily value” of sodium in the foods you eat.

Here are some ways to lower sodium intake:

» Get more natural sources of potassium in your diet by including lean sources of protein, low-fat or fat-free dairy and additional servings of fruits and vegetables. Good sources of potassium include bananas, fat-free milk, cooked kidney beans, haddock, dates, baked potatoes, tomatoes, oranges, roasted and/or skinless turkey, almonds, raw spinach and boiled okra.

» Watch portion sizes, especially when it comes to already prepared foods.

» Limit cured foods, including cold cuts and sausages.

» Rinse canned foods or look for no-salt-added varieties.

» Choose lower-sodium packaged foods.

» Remove the salt shaker from the table.

» Increase your intake of whole grains with foods such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, bulgur and whole-wheat pasta, bread, wild rice and popcorn.

» Include beans, peas and more plant-based sources of protein.

» Substitute crackers and chips with a small amount of unsalted nuts.

Q&A

Q: My spouse keeps telling me I eat too quickly. Is this really a concern?

A: Gulping food and drink can potentially cause you to swallow air, which may lead to gassiness, but the biggest concern is really the risk for overeating.

It takes about 15 minutes for the body’s “full” hormone to reach our brain and tell us to stop eating. If you eat quickly, it could be possible to overeat before your body has time to tell you it’s full.

Additionally, eating quickly may be related to behaviors that tend to promote obesity, such as eating while doing other things or on the go — practices that often detach you from thinking about what you’re eating, increasing risk for poor decision-making and overeating.

While there has been limited research done on this topic, one observational study of diabetic patients in Japan found associations between eating more slowly and a lower likelihood of becoming obese. Because this was an observational study, no cause-and-effect claims can be made to indicate that eating faster will cause negative health effects, and further research is needed.

Still, slowing down and focusing on what you’re eating will help promote healthier eating behaviors and will allow you adequate time to feel full. Take the time to listen to your body and truly enjoy your meal.

Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Recipe

Brussels sprouts seem to be all the rage right now. Here’s a healthy recipe for the holidays! It’s from Diabetic Living magazine.

Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts

» 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved if large

» 2 eggs

» ⅔ cup panko breadcrumbs, preferably whole wheat

» ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

» ½ teaspoon garlic powder

» ½ teaspoon salt

» ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

» Cooking spray

» 1 cup prepared marinara sauce, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring 2 inches of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add Brussels sprouts, cover and steam until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and pat dry. Lightly beat eggs in a shallow dish. Stir panko, Parmesan, garlic powder, salt and pepper in another shallow dish. Roll each sprout in egg to coat completely. Allow excess to drip off, and then roll in the panko mixture to coat completely. Place the sprouts on the prepared baking pan with space between them. Coat the sprouts lightly with cooking spray. Bake, turning once, until golden brown and tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.

Details

Serves 8

Per serving (½ cup each): 80 calories; 5 grams protein; 10 grams carbohydrate; 2 grams fat; 49 milligrams cholesterol; 3 grams fiber; 245 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 