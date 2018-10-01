Monday, October 1 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Kitchen Makeover Can Give Your Diet a Nutritional Boost

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | October 1, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

I went on a cleaning spree last weekend and cleaned my kitchen — refrigerator, cabinets, all of it. I pitched the cans that were out of date and organized what was left to make it more accessible.

I’m amazed at the ease in preparing food now that I’ve organized. September just happens to be National Family Meals Month, but don’t let the start of October stop you. Family meals are a way to improve our family’s eating habits. And to have successful family meals, many of our kitchens could use a good makeover.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers a few tips for getting started:

» Make a list. What healthful foods do you want in your fridge, freezer and pantry? Make a list and bring it to the grocery store and farmers market.

» Consider some simple swaps. Can you swap white bread for whole wheat or white rice for brown rice? How about low-fat milk instead of whole milk, plain yogurt instead of sour cream or mustard instead of mayonnaise? How about meals that are plant-based rather than meat-focused? Start by switching to healthier ingredients one meal at a time.

» Purchase what you need. That way, your cabinets aren’t bulging and the cans won’t out of date before you use them. Plan your meals so you know what to have ready.

» Embrace canned foods, especially those with no salt added. Many canned foods retain as much nutritional value as their fresh or frozen counterparts. Choosing canned fruits, vegetables, beans, meats and seafood can save money and ensure you have nutritious foods on hand.

» Change up your kitchen environment. Once you bring your groceries home, make nourishing foods more accessible and inviting. Fill a fruit bowl with the fresh, colorful fruit you just purchased and place it on your kitchen countertop. Clean and cut fresh vegetables right away and put them in containers in the front of the fridge so they are convenient to grab and eat on the go. Place fresh herbs in water in the fridge to use quickly and put new milk behind the older one so you use it up before it spoils.

Q&A

Q: What are the nutritional differences between raw and roasted nuts?

A: When one looks at the nutrients gram for gram, raw and roasted nuts are essentially equivalent. Nuts are roasted to enhance taste, aroma and texture (crunchiness). Nuts that are sold as “raw” have not been roasted, although harvested nuts that are in their shell may still have heat applied to them to separate the shell from the nut. When heat is applied to any food, there can be a change in the composition of that food. With nuts, the difference is largely attributable to loss of water.

Nuts are known for the health properties of their fat composition, which is changed only minimally by roasting. One ounce of roasted almonds, for example, has 0.4 grams more monounsaturated fat than raw nuts, and an almost negligible change in saturated and polyunsaturated fat levels. It also has 6 more calories than the same weight of raw almonds. Raw nuts have a slight edge over roasted nuts in dietary fiber (0.5 grams more per ounce).

— Information courtesy of Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Recipe

Here’s a quick recipe for those hurried weeknight dinners — in between school, practice and homework. It’s from Cooking Light magazine. Serve with a salad and vegetable and you’ve got dinner.

Chicken Breasts with Brown Butter-Garlic Tomato Sauce

4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 garlic cloves, sliced

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Place chicken breasts on a cutting board. Using a meat mallet, pound them to a ½-inch thickness. Sprinkle chicken with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add chicken to pan; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from pan; keep warm. Do not wipe pan clean.

Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper, butter and garlic to drippings in pan; cook 2 minutes or until butter just begins to brown, stirring frequently. Stir in tomatoes; cook 2 minutes or until tomatoes are wilted. Spoon tomato mixture over chicken; sprinkle with parsley.

Serves 4 (serving size 1 chicken breast and about ⅓ cup tomato mixture)

Per serving: 341 calories, 39 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrate, 17.3 grams fat, 139 milligrams cholesterol, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar, 443 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 