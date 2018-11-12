Monday, November 12 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Lose Weight with Less Sugar, Better Carbohydrates

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | November 12, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

There’s really no one good way to lose weight. Some people lose weight counting calories, others with a low-fat regime and others with low carbohydrates.

Colette Heimowitz, vice president of nutrition and education at Atkins Nutritionals Inc., helps those want to eat a lower-carbohydrate diet. She is the author of the recently published Atkins Eat Right, Not Less: Your Guidebook for Living a Low-Carb and Low-Sugar Lifestyle.

Heimowitz is on a mission to educate consumers about excess sugar and carbohydrates — including dietitians who attended the Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, held recently in Washington, D.C.

“Consumers are pretty aware of the grams of sugar in products,” she said. “But the disconnect is they don’t realize excessive carbohydrates can be just as detrimental.

“That huge bagel eventually converts to blood sugar just like regular sugar in a candy bar.”

Heimowitz defines healthy foods as low-sugar, high-fiber carbohydrates, adequate protein and healthy fats — much like Agriculture Department’s My Plate, which encourages more fruits and vegetables, lean protein and whole grains.

Her book, released last year, offers 100 recipes that are low-sugar and have healthy carbs as well as real solutions on how to reduce carbohydrates and sugar — switching from rice to cauliflower rice or from pasta to spaghetti squash.

“The message is beyond dieting to making common sense choices,” said Heimowitz, who spent 10 years in private practice helping patients with their nutrition, and four years at the Atkins Center for Complementary Medicine working for the late Dr. Robert Atkins. She has worked at Atkins Nutritionals for the past 16 years.

“What I have learned is that not all of us need a program to succeed, but everyone needs a clearer perspective on his or her carbohydrate consumption,” she said.

Q&A

Q: Can eating nuts help with diabetes health?

A: Just 2 ounces of tree nuts per day, as a replacement for high-carbohydrate foods, can improve blood sugar control in noninsulin-dependent adults with Type 2 diabetes, researchers say.

For three months, study participants were randomly assigned to one of the three diets, which supplemented them with mixed nuts; whole-wheat muffins; or half mixed nuts and half whole-wheat muffins.

The all-nut dieters had the most significant improvement in blood sugar control and reduced LDL (bad) cholesterol, which is associated with cardiovascular heart disease.

— Environmental Nutrition Newsletter

Recipe

Here’s a low-carb recipe that’s full of flavor and antioxidants. It’s from the Atkins Eat Right, Not Less cookbook by Colette Heimowitz.

Chimichurri Steak Bites

» 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

» 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems

» 4 garlic cloves

» ¼ cup red wine vinegar

» ¼ cup olive oil

» ½ teaspoon salt

» ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

» 1½ pounds flank steak

» Olive oil spray

» ½ head broccoli, cut into small florets (about 2 cups)

Place the parsley, cilantro, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper in a blender, and process until a smooth sauce forms. Place the steak in a large zip-close bag with half the sauce and shake well to coat the steak. Transfer to the refrigerator and marinate at least 1 hour or overnight. Refrigerate the remaining sauce, as well.

Bring the steak to room temperature before grilling (about 1 hour) to enhance juiciness. Coat a large stovetop grill with olive oil spray, place over high heat and cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, until the steak is no longer red in the center but still pink. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 5 minutes before slicing against the grain. Spear the slices on toothpicks and top each with a broccoli floret. Serve immediately with the remaining sauce.

Serves 4

Per serving: 208 calories, 18.3 grams protein, 2.6 grams carbohydrates, 14.4 grams fat, 1 gram fiber

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 