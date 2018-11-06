Charlyn Fargo Ware: Our Kids Are Ingesting Too Much Salt

Nutrition

Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, kills more than 800,000 Americans each year. We know that too much salt may contribute to high blood pressure and increased cardiovascular risk.

According to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American children are consuming sodium at levels that far exceed the recommended daily limit, which will put them at increased risk for developing cardiovascular problems later in life.

“Sodium reduction is considered a key public health strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases nationwide and this study is the latest in ongoing CDC efforts to monitor U.S. sodium intake,” explained lead author Zerleen Quader, a data analyst with the Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We already know that nearly all Americans regardless of age, race, and gender consume more sodium than is recommended for a healthy diet and the excess intake is of great concern among particular youths.”

Using data from the 2011-2012 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, CDC researchers looked at the eating habits of 2,142 children between the ages of 6 and 18. They found that the average sodium intake for kids was 3,256 milligrams per day, not including any salt added at the table. The recommended intake for children varies from 1,900 milligrams/day to 2,300 milligrams/day depending on age.

Here are some tips for parents and caregivers looking to help cut down sodium in kids’ diets:

» Feed your children a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables without added sodium or sauces.

» Read nutrition labels. When shopping at the grocery store, look for the lowest sodium options for your child’s favorite foods. An easy way to assess sodium in a food is to focus on the amount of sodium per serving. Those foods with less than 140 milligrams per serving are considered low in sodium.

» Request nutritional information at restaurants to find healthier options. Speak with your local grocer about stocking lower-sodium versions of foods.

Q&A

Q: Will apple cider vinegar really improve blood pressure?

A: Using apple cider vinegar for medical purposes dates as far back as Hippocrates’ time. Back then people used it for antibacterial or antifungal reasons, but nowadays some claim that drinking 2 tablespoons a day has beneficial effects on weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.

However, the data are currently insufficient to use apple cider vinegar to lower blood pressure, according to the Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter.

The thought that apple cider vinegar improves blood pressure is attributed to a few different theories. The first is due to its potassium content. Potassium helps lessen sodium’s negative effects on blood pressure.

The recommended intake of potassium for an average adult is 4,700 milligrams a day. To put things in perspective, a small banana has about 350 milligrams of potassium, while 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar has about 20 milligrams — less than 1 percent of what an adult needs in a day.

The second idea is the vinegar’s potential weight-lowering properties. Apple cider vinegar has been shown to delay gastric emptying and inhibit the enzymes that help digest starch, causing moderate weight loss. If adding apple cider vinegar to your diet, never drink it straight, talk to your doctor first and keep taking your regular blood pressure medications.

— Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Recipe

The editors of EatingWell magazine have put together a comprehensive guide to vegetables. “Eating Well Vegetables: The Essential Reference” (2016, Meredith Corp.) is a complete guide for all things veggie, covering everything from artichokes to okra and yucca.

We all know the secret to eating better and being healthier is to load up on vegetables, but nearly 90 percent of Americans are not eating the recommended amount.

Here’s a recipe for Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions that is perfect for the holidays or an evening dinner.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions

» 2½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed

» 4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

» 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

» 1 large onion, diced

» 4 sprigs thyme plus 2 teaspoon leaves, divided

» 1 teaspoon salt

» Ground pepper to taste

» 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. If sprouts are very small, cut in half; otherwise, cut into quarters. Cook the sprouts until barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large heavy skillet over medium heat, stirring until brown but not crisp, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on a paper towel.

Pour out all but about 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the pan. Add oil to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft but not browned, reducing heat if necessary, about 4 minutes. Stir in thyme sprigs, salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium high, add the Brussels sprouts, and cook, tossing or stirring occasionally, until tender and warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove the herb sprigs. Add the bacon, thyme leaves and lemon juice and toss.

Serves 10, about ¾ cup each

Per serving: 77 calories, 4 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fat, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 4 grams fiber, 303 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.