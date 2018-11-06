Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Our Kids Are Ingesting Too Much Salt

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | November 6, 2018 | 11:50 a.m.

Cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, kills more than 800,000 Americans each year. We know that too much salt may contribute to high blood pressure and increased cardiovascular risk.

According to a new study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, American children are consuming sodium at levels that far exceed the recommended daily limit, which will put them at increased risk for developing cardiovascular problems later in life.

“Sodium reduction is considered a key public health strategy to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases nationwide and this study is the latest in ongoing CDC efforts to monitor U.S. sodium intake,” explained lead author Zerleen Quader, a data analyst with the Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention Division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We already know that nearly all Americans regardless of age, race, and gender consume more sodium than is recommended for a healthy diet and the excess intake is of great concern among particular youths.”

Using data from the 2011-2012 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, CDC researchers looked at the eating habits of 2,142 children between the ages of 6 and 18. They found that the average sodium intake for kids was 3,256 milligrams per day, not including any salt added at the table. The recommended intake for children varies from 1,900 milligrams/day to 2,300 milligrams/day depending on age.

Here are some tips for parents and caregivers looking to help cut down sodium in kids’ diets:

» Feed your children a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables without added sodium or sauces.

» Read nutrition labels. When shopping at the grocery store, look for the lowest sodium options for your child’s favorite foods. An easy way to assess sodium in a food is to focus on the amount of sodium per serving. Those foods with less than 140 milligrams per serving are considered low in sodium.

» Request nutritional information at restaurants to find healthier options. Speak with your local grocer about stocking lower-sodium versions of foods.

Q&A

Q: Will apple cider vinegar really improve blood pressure?

A: Using apple cider vinegar for medical purposes dates as far back as Hippocrates’ time. Back then people used it for antibacterial or antifungal reasons, but nowadays some claim that drinking 2 tablespoons a day has beneficial effects on weight, blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure.

However, the data are currently insufficient to use apple cider vinegar to lower blood pressure, according to the Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter.

The thought that apple cider vinegar improves blood pressure is attributed to a few different theories. The first is due to its potassium content. Potassium helps lessen sodium’s negative effects on blood pressure.

The recommended intake of potassium for an average adult is 4,700 milligrams a day. To put things in perspective, a small banana has about 350 milligrams of potassium, while 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar has about 20 milligrams — less than 1 percent of what an adult needs in a day.

The second idea is the vinegar’s potential weight-lowering properties. Apple cider vinegar has been shown to delay gastric emptying and inhibit the enzymes that help digest starch, causing moderate weight loss. If adding apple cider vinegar to your diet, never drink it straight, talk to your doctor first and keep taking your regular blood pressure medications.

Tufts University Health & Nutrition Letter

Recipe

The editors of EatingWell magazine have put together a comprehensive guide to vegetables. “Eating Well Vegetables: The Essential Reference” (2016, Meredith Corp.) is a complete guide for all things veggie, covering everything from artichokes to okra and yucca.

We all know the secret to eating better and being healthier is to load up on vegetables, but nearly 90 percent of Americans are not eating the recommended amount.

Here’s a recipe for Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions that is perfect for the holidays or an evening dinner.

Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Onions

» 2½ pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed

» 4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

» 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

» 1 large onion, diced

» 4 sprigs thyme plus 2 teaspoon leaves, divided

» 1 teaspoon salt

» Ground pepper to taste

» 2 teaspoons lemon juice

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. If sprouts are very small, cut in half; otherwise, cut into quarters. Cook the sprouts until barely tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large heavy skillet over medium heat, stirring until brown but not crisp, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on a paper towel.

Pour out all but about 1 tablespoon bacon fat from the pan. Add oil to the pan and heat over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft but not browned, reducing heat if necessary, about 4 minutes. Stir in thyme sprigs, salt and pepper. Increase heat to medium high, add the Brussels sprouts, and cook, tossing or stirring occasionally, until tender and warmed through, about 3 minutes. Remove the herb sprigs. Add the bacon, thyme leaves and lemon juice and toss.

Serves 10, about ¾ cup each

Per serving: 77 calories, 4 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fat, 3 milligrams cholesterol, 4 grams fiber, 303 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 