Pixel Tracker

Monday, April 8 , 2019, 3:38 pm | Fair 86º

 
 
 
Your Health
Nutrition

Charlyn Fargo Ware: Taking a Closer Look at the Importance of Iron

By Charlyn Fargo Ware | @NutritionRd | April 8, 2019 | 3:10 p.m.

There’s a lot of talk lately about the importance of iron. Your teens need it; adults need it.

Iron is the most abundant mineral on Earth, as well as the most abundant trace mineral in your body, according to Joan Salge Blake, author of Nutrition and You, a book I use in the college-level nutrition class I teach weekly.

It’s also the nutrient teens lack the most, even more than calcium.

“Iron needs go up dramatically in the teen years,” according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “During childhood (ages 9 to 13) both boys and girls need about 8 milligrams of iron daily, according to the Dietary Reference Intakes.

“As teens grow, their muscle mass increases and blood volume expands, increasing their need for iron, so the recommendation jumps to 15 milligrams of iron daily for girls ages 14 to 18, and 11 milligrams daily for boys ages 14 to 18.”

By comparison, adult females (age 19 to 50) need 18 milligrams daily. During pregnancy, a woman’s needs go up to 27 milligrams per day. After age 50, daily iron needs drop to 8 milligrams. Adult men (ages 19 to 50), need only 8 milligrams of dietary iron daily.

Getting the right amount of iron is a balancing act and why it’s always best to get iron from food sources rather than supplements. Consuming too much iron from supplements can cause constipation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In children, too much iron can cause poisoning, which can be fatal.

Yet, iron deficiency is considered to be the most common nutritional disorder in the world, especially among teens.

“Girls also need to replace iron stores lost during menstruation,” according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Sometimes girls are on calorie-restrictive diets in an effort to lose weight that also can affect iron consumption.

“Vegetarian or vegan teens may also be at greater risk of iron deficiency. Girls who don’t eat protein foods regularly may not consume enough iron either.”

Here are some tips to enhance absorption of iron by combining vitamin C with plant sources of iron:

» Eat whole-grain enriched cereal with a glass of orange juice to boost absorption.

» Add salsa to bean burritos.

» Stuff a baked potato with shredded, cooked chicken and broccoli and top with melted cheese.

» Eat a small box of raisins and a clementine together for an afternoon snack.

» Add chickpeas to a salad, as well as tomatoes.

Q&A

Q: Does eating fish make you smarter?

A: “Children who eat fish at least once a week sleep better and have IQ scores that are 4 points higher, on average, than those who consume fish less frequently or not at all,” a study from the University of Pennsylvania found.

“Previous studies showed a relationship between omega-3s, the fatty acids in many types of fish, and improved intelligence, as well as omega-3s and better sleep. But they’ve never all been connected before.”

Penn Today and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Roasted Baby-Spring Vegetables

It won’t be long until farmers markets and grocery store produce bins will be brimming with spring vegetables. The spring vegetables are to be celebrated. Here’s a recipe to use for just-picked radishes, asparagus and fingerling potatoes from Cooking Light Cooking Through the Seasons.

Ingredients

» 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

» 1 tablespoon chopped shallots

» 1 pound baby carrots with tops

» 1 tablespoon olive oil

» ½ teaspoon salt

» ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

» 12 fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise (about 1¼ pounds)

» 1 (6-ounce) bag radishes, halved (about 1¾ cups)

» 2 cups (2-inch) slices asparagus (about 1 pound)

» 1 tablespoon chopped flat-leaf parsley

» 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Directions

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Combine vinegar and shallots in a small bowl; set aside. Trim green tops from carrots; discard tops. Combine carrots and next five ingredients in the bottom of a roasting pan, tossing gently to combine. Bake at 500 degrees for 20 minutes or until vegetables begin to brown, stirring occasionally. Remove pan from oven; add shallot mixture and asparagus, tossing to combine. Return pan to oven; bake 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and chives.

Details

Serves: 7 (serving size 1 cup)

Per serving: 127 calories; 3.9 grams protein; 24.6 grams carbohydrates; 2.2 grams fat; 0 milligrams cholesterol; 3.9 grams fiber; 232 milligrams sodium

— Charlyn Fargo Ware is a registered dietitian at Hy-Vee in Springfield, Ill., and the media representative for the Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Contact her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter: @NutritionRd, or click here for additional columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 